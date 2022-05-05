MSNBC Host: MAGA Freaks Are 'Crazy As A Sh*thouse Rat'

Can't argue with that!
By Susie MadrakMay 5, 2022

Mika and Joe were discussing the Biden administration's new strategy of going after the Trump-loving politicians.

"The press secretary says the president's focus won't be on Trump directly but on the candidates who are, quote, 'under the whim of the former president,' " Mika said.

She doesn't think it's a good idea. She said the Trump people are cult-like: "I think we're talking about something completely different."

"Especially with the Washington politicians who are just acting like freaks," Joe Scarborough said.

"We need to look at what's before us and how extreme these Washington politicians, these MAGA Washington freaks are. You know, the New York Post reported an influential house Republican said being in the military is, quote, 'like throwing your life away.' She'd never let her son go into the military. Is that middle America?

"Another high-profile Republican called freedom fighters like Zelenskyy a thug and called the Ukrainian government that is fighting Putin, quote, 'incredibly evil.' This is also the guy that carries loaded guns to airports and films himself engaging in really disturbing acts. He needs help.

"Also, their fearless leader, Donald Trump himself, keeps calling Putin a genius. Keeps calling the invasion of Ukraine brilliant. Keeps refusing to condemn a war criminal that is killing Ukrainians every single day. This is the party, the White House should explain, this is the party that brought you Jewish space lasers. This is the party that talked about the dude from Italy who they say stole the election with a satellite. Remember those bamboo particles that Republicans claimed were in Arizona ballots? Those ninja freaks, whatever they were called, that went in and they were going to show that Biden stole the election but it ended up that they can't get even one more vote-- they just get more votes for Joe Biden," he said.

"Websites run by Chinese religious cults. You heard it right. Websites run by Chinese religious cults. This is what America wants?

He said it's no longer government by gesture.

"What lies ahead if Trumpists keep winning? It's just getting worse. Candidates like J.D. Vance say they want the centralized state in Washington, D.C., to seize all assets of the Ford Foundation because they are insufficiently loyal to Donald Trump. A man that he still claims had the 2020 election stolen from him. These people are, if I can quote Aristotle here, crazy as a shithouse rat," he said.

