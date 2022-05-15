Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning talk show listings, and guess how old I am from the music I like!
By Aliza WorthingtonMay 15, 2022

Bee Gees were trending on Saturday on the Bird App. I knew it had to be the result of one of those random (often meaningless) "Choose One" tweets, and of course, I was right.

I mean, how is this even a question? Brian Wilson can write some songs, sure, and I get why Pet Sounds is a masterpiece. But no one matched the Brothers Gibb for harmonies unusual and deep, let alone lyrics that soared and pierced your soul.

And this...

I should get around to that documentary, if my family lets me.

************************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up!

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Shannon Bream: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt … Colorado Gov. Jared Polis … Kathy Barnette. Panel: Charles Hurt, Guy Benson, Catherine Lucey and Mo Elleithee.

ABC “This Week”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Ukrainian Deputy PM Olga Stefanishyna. Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Molly Ball and Julie Pace.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg … Mark Esper … Scott Gottlieb … Lloyd Blankfein … Robert Costa reporting from Pennsylvania.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Panel: Matt Bai, Al Cardenas, Susan Page and Ashley Parker.

CNN “State of the Union”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts … Finland President Sauli Niinistö. Panel: Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, Mia Love, Paul Begala and David Urban.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Astead Herndon, Margaret Talev, Asma Khalid, Alex Burns and David Sanger.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rachel Bitecofer … Eric Holder … Glenn Kirshner … Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) … Alfre Woodard.

What's on your agenda for the day? Tell us in the comments!

