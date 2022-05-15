Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Bee Gees were trending on Saturday on the Bird App. I knew it had to be the result of one of those random (often meaningless) "Choose One" tweets, and of course, I was right.

The Beach Boys or The Bee Gees? — Blueman2💙 (@Bluertwo) May 13, 2022

I mean, how is this even a question? Brian Wilson can write some songs, sure, and I get why Pet Sounds is a masterpiece. But no one matched the Brothers Gibb for harmonies unusual and deep, let alone lyrics that soared and pierced your soul.

And this...

Watched the Bee Gees documentary. When Barry Gibb said he'd trade all the hits and success if he could have them back (his 3 younger brothers)...

I felt that. — Bella Chick 🌙🍁🎄 (@jkmaletic) May 13, 2022

I should get around to that documentary, if my family lets me.

************************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up!

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Shannon Bream: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt … Colorado Gov. Jared Polis … Kathy Barnette. Panel: Charles Hurt, Guy Benson, Catherine Lucey and Mo Elleithee. ABC “This Week”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Ukrainian Deputy PM Olga Stefanishyna. Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Molly Ball and Julie Pace. CBS “Face the Nation”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg … Mark Esper … Scott Gottlieb … Lloyd Blankfein … Robert Costa reporting from Pennsylvania. NBC “Meet the Press”: Panel: Matt Bai, Al Cardenas, Susan Page and Ashley Parker. CNN “State of the Union”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi … Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts … Finland President Sauli Niinistö. Panel: Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, Mia Love, Paul Begala and David Urban. CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Astead Herndon, Margaret Talev, Asma Khalid, Alex Burns and David Sanger. MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rachel Bitecofer … Eric Holder … Glenn Kirshner … Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) … Alfre Woodard.

