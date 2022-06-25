Leader Of Russian Orthodox Church Injures Himself, Slips On Holy Water

There's just something deeply satisfying about seeing a supposed religious figure - sort of Russia's version of the Pope - taking a pratfall after coming in contact with Holy Water. Just sheer schadenfreude watching this. Patriarch Kirill is an ally of Vladimir Putin and supports the rape and murder of Ukrainians by Putin's Orcs.

Source: Zona de Prensa, Spain

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church who has been sanctioned for his support of Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, has been caught on video falling during a religious service.

Patriarch Kirill was consecrating a church in the city of Novorossiysk, in the southern Krasnodar region by the Black Sea, when he slipped on the marble floor.

A church spokesman said the patriarch hurt his back on the edge of the pulpit after nearby security guards and other bishops failed to react in time to break his fall, the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper reported. The service continued.

The patriarch has faced international condemnation for providing a religious justification for the war in Ukraine. This month, the UK sanctioned the cleric after the EU removed him from its own sanctions list following opposition from Hungary. The church dismissed the measures as "meaningless" and "absurd."