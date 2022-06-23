Marge Greene Screams At British Reporter: 'Mass Stabbings!'

On Wednesday, Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a virtual "knife fight" with a British reporter for refusing to support any new form of gun control.

Republican House members held a press conference to denounce Republican Senators for supporting the very weak bipartisan gun restrictions in the latest proposed legislation.

As usual, Marge made a complete ass of herself.

The Georgia congresswoman was actually proud of this interaction and posted it on her own Twitter feed.

When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: “go back to your own country.” pic.twitter.com/QrcA9Apbet — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 22, 2022

The clip starts with Marge saying, "It's our job to protect the Second Amendment."

Restricting high-powered mass-murdering assault weapons is not an infringement on the 2nd amendment.

A journalist asked, "I understand that we don’t have guns in the U.K., that is true, but we don’t have mass shootings either. Children aren’t scared to go to school.”

Greene yelled, "You have mass stabbings, lady! You have all kinds of murder and you got laws against that," she said.

"Nothing like the same rates here," the journalist replied.

“Well, you can go back to your country and worry about your no guns. We like ours here,” Taylor whined.

This is the type of answer a person like Marge yells when she is losing an argument. Just like the xenophobe that she is.

Marge's defense to keep the weapon of choice of mass murders against our children, is 'the UK has stabbings'?

In fact the UK's murder rate fell by %17 percent in 2021. There were 158 murders alone in Atlanta in 2021.

And since guns are outlawed in the UK, of course "sharp objects" would be used more.

The difference is that with a knife, a perpetrator can't murder nineteen school children in a few seconds while police cower to respond, afraid of the high-powered assault weapon they might face.