Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The Blog-o-Sphere ain’t dead, baby!
By TengrainJune 11, 2022

Above, Saturday Night's Alright (for Fighting) from Paramount Pictures' Rocketman bio film of Elton John. Today we take an informed look at the January 6 Hearing.

The Caprentariat: America faces a watershed moment: justice or tyranny.

Hullabaloo: Trump knew he’d lost.

Zandar Versus The Stupid: Hearing Aides for America.

Wall Street on Parade: The Money Trail to the January 6 Attack on the Capitol Is Ignored in Last Night’s Public Hearing.

Bonus Track: Strangely Blogged: Are They Still Proud?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

