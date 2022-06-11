Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Saturday Night's Alright (for Fighting) from Paramount Pictures' Rocketman bio film of Elton John. Today we take an informed look at the January 6 Hearing.

The Caprentariat: America faces a watershed moment: justice or tyranny.

Hullabaloo: Trump knew he’d lost.

Zandar Versus The Stupid: Hearing Aides for America.

Wall Street on Parade: The Money Trail to the January 6 Attack on the Capitol Is Ignored in Last Night’s Public Hearing.

Bonus Track: Strangely Blogged: Are They Still Proud?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).