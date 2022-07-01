Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Rolling Back Your Rights Edition

Trump triumphant? Lumpy literally wanted to lead the loons directly into the House Chamber & take over. Press Watch amplifies Chris Hayes' report.

The Texas Republican Party's platform is heavy on conspiracy theories, per Augustus Bayard of The Dispatch.

These are your rights, less'n you're dumb enough to try to use them: The Star Chamber of These United Snakes (SCOTUS) will hear the latest challenge to democratic elections. Election Law Blog. This looks like real trouble, just in time for 2024.

Mussolini said, "Corporatism is fascism." Zipcode Zero asks, "Why are 'moderate' Democrats always corporate Democrats?" I ask, "What does that make 'moderate' Democrats?", & I answer, "Corporatist money-grubbers, at the very least."

Fundraising bonus: News From me gets e-mails.