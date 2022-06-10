Mike's Blog Round-Up

By TengrainJune 10, 2022

Above, Depeche Mode performs Policy of Truth. As we are writing this before the January 6 hearings begin, we thought we'd take a look at the table stakes.

Jill Dennison says that even though our brains are overloaded, we need to pay attention to the January 6 Hearings.

The Message Box tell us how the GOP plans to wash away the truth.

The Election Law Blog reminds us that the point of the hearings is to legislate new laws to prevent a coup from happening again.

Bonus Track: Crazy Eddie's Motie News agrees with Colbert and Schiff: our democracy is in peril.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

