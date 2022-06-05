Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning line-up, plus an unbeatable sports/rescue story!
By Aliza WorthingtonJune 5, 2022

Sorry, just needed a warm fuzzy after the last few weeks.

And combine the New York Mets with North Shore Animal League? WINNER. Win-damn-ner.

"I get a puppy! I get a puppy!" LOLOLz

Happy Sunday, everyone.

***************

Here's what's on your boob tube this first Sunday in June:

CNN “State of the Union”: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) … Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo … Denver Riggleman. Panel: Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), George Conway, Ashley Allison and Scott Jennings.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) … Stacey Stevenson … Daniel Goldman … Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) … Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) … Gene Sperling.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by John Roberts: House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) … Gene Sperling. Panel: Katie Pavlich, Jacqui Heinrich, Josh Holmes and Marie Harf.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas … Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) … Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) … Walter Koroshetz … Betsey Stevenson … new polling with Anthony Salvanto.

ABC “This Week”: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg … Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.). Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Maggie Haberman and Julie Pace.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Molly Ball, Seung Min Kim, Melanie Zanona and Hans Nichols.

What's on your agenda? Is it an inside day or an outside day? Tell us in the comments!

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue