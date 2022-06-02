Tucker: Common Sense Gun Laws Are Dem 'Authoritarianism'

Tucker Carlson claimed that gun-control measures are an effort to "disarm Republicans from rising up to form an insurrection against an illegal Democratic government."

I kid you not.

Tucker Carlson began his program on Monday with a lengthy diatribe against Canada, which is pushing to ban all assault weapons.

He then harangued about the Democratic party for wanting to pass common-sense gun laws against high-powered assault weapons of mass murder after the horrific massacre in Uvalde of elementary school children.

Carlson dredged up Republican conspiracies like "the feds are sending crack pipes to addicts" to say Democrats don't care about our well-being.

It was all so that he could set this up:

"But they’re not worried about the public health, at all. What they’re worried about is public resistance to their policies," Carlson said.

"Disarming the population ends that resistance," he said.

What resistance is he talking about? Does Carlson believe Republicans are being led by Katniss Everdeen against Donald Sutherland?

Carlson continued, "They’re very concerned because they know they rule illegitimately, that the population will rise up. That probably has not occurred to you. It’s definitely occurred to them."

What the hell is he talking about? He's feeding an us-versus-the-powerful masturbatory fantasy for gun nuts.

President Biden was elected by a landslide. Grifter and pardoned felon Dinesh D'Sousa's twisted logic doesn't change that. It's interesting that '2000 Mules' was even a bridge too far for Carlson to use.

Ever notice how Carlson always cosigns the worst right-wing conspiracies whenever he can?

Carlson is, in his subtle way, signaling an insurrection against the entire federal government by the MAGA cult. But he and his network won't push lies that could get their network in a lawsuit.