Two Special Needs Cats Now Living Their Best Lives Together

Two special needs cats were rescued from the same home where they were found hiding together.

Toby, who has a genetic condition that causes him to have the most smooshable, droopy face, was adopted and given his best life where he can watch all the birds and has the entire house done just to accommodate his special needs.

But then Toby's best life went and got even better when the same family adopted Quinton, because they were a bonded pair. Quinton is also a special cat, having no teeth.

Now both cats are living their best lives loving on each other and their pet hoomans.

Open thread below...