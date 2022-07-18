Spineless Ducey Refuses To Rule Out Supporting Trump In 2024

Never mind that Trump has called him “one of the worst Governors in America” ever since Ducey refused to overturn the presidential election in Arizona, he's still kissing Trump's ring.
By HeatherJuly 18, 2022

Here's Ducey on CNN's State of the Union this Sunday, refusing to rule out supporting Donald Trump if we're all unfortunate enough to have him end up as their presidential nominee for 2024:

BASH: I want to ask about January 6.

Your state House speaker and your friend Rusty Bowers testified before that committee about the direct pressure he got from Donald Trump, John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani. You told me last year on this show that Donald Trump bears some responsibility for January 6.

Do you believe his actions on January 6 or inaction should disqualify him from holding public office in the future?

DUCEY: Dana, I condemned January 6. And I think everyone that broke the law should be held accountable. In our system, this is up to the voters on what happens next. So many people want to talk about 2024. And I want to resist that temptation to talk about hypotheticals. I think the best way for us to turn this page and to move forward as a conservative Republican Party and a country is to make sure we get the best possible people elected in 2022.

And that's my focus, as well as running the state of Arizona, every single day.

BASH: If Donald Trump runs in 2024, will you support him?

DUCEY: I think we will have options in the 2024 primary race.

I am hopeful we will have options. And I want somebody who can win that general election, because I believe, with success in 2022, the general election is the Republican Party's for the taking.

Shorter Ducey... of course I'll support Trump if he's our nominee. None of these Republicans have the spine to stand up to him or his supporters.

