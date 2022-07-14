Jane Barbie

Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls, is doing a series of dolls honoring feminists and other inspirational icons. The latest of these is a doll of Jane Goodall:
American toy manufacturer Mattel has unveiled new specialty Barbie dolls modeled after the famous English primatologist Jane Goodall and her beloved research specimen, a chimpanzee named David Greybeard.
The Goodall doll, which Mattel says will be partly made with recycled plastic, sports the researcher's classic beige collared shirt and shorts, as well as a pair of binoculars and a blue notebook.
David Greybeard was the chimpanzee on whom Goodall wrote her initial research papers, which documented for the first time the species' usage of tools.
Goodall loves the idea and hopes that it will inspire girls to pursue what their interests are instead of what they are told they should be interested in.
