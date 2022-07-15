Mike's Blog Round-Up

By TengrainJuly 15, 2022

Above, David Bowie performs Putting Out Fire. Welcome to Friday! Our bloggers today are burning bright.

The Rude Pundit posits that our insurrection began with the Bundy family.

The Smoking Chimp sends a personal apology to Young Americans for Ronald Reagan.

Uncommon Sense reminds us that Big Lies have always been with us.

News Corpse tells us that Hair Füror is fixated on the J6C hearings. Heh.

Bonus Track: The AV Club alerts us to new civic art dedicated to local hero Walter White .

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

