OANN: 'Elmo' Is A Groomer

On OANN, Blaze TV host Chad Prather claimed that Sesame Street's "Elmo" is a groomer of children.

MAGA is obsessed with toys and children's programming to keep their evangelical psychos engaged and enraged. It's beyond despicable.

OANN host Dan Ball riffed on Elmo and attacked the beloved children's character as being "woke" for getting vaccinated for the COVID 19 virus.

Protecting children from a world-wide pandemic is somehow being woke in Trump Land.

Not to be outdone, Chad Prather took it much further as transcribed by Media Matters.

CHAD PRATHER (BLAZETV HOST): You know, next week, on Sesame Street, "M" will be for myocarditis. I've always said that Elmo is a groomer anyway. They use these puppets to try to influence kids with their agenda. Sesame Street was started by liberals, it's being continued by liberal progressiveness. It is another way to get messaging out to try to shape the minds of the next generation. This is not family-friendly entertainment. It's not. This actually should be illegal. You are pushing -- I mean, what happens in a month? Is Elmo going to get a vasectomy? How much can we continue to push on this medical tyranny on our kids using a puppet? I guess they're using – Joe Biden is a puppet, so I guess it's fitting. BALL: And he likes to touch kids, so maybe they'll use Elmo to start grooming kids and touching them and because, I mean, he always is.

[laughter] Tickle me, Elmo, Tickle Me, Elmo. Now it's going to be – he wants to get tickled in his no-no spots or something, I don't know what the hell is going to be next. Anyway, are we right? We're not – I hate that we have to make light of this, but it's for real, folks.

Thankfully, DirecTV removed OANN from their network.

Since 2021, Republicans have been waging their culture wars, and any person that doesn't agree with their evangelical-led homophobic and anti-LGBTQAI agenda is painted as a hater and groomer of your kids.

Having nothing at all to attack Ketanji Brown Jackson with during her confirmation hearing, Republican scum decided to characterize her judicial philosophy as easy on child porn; which in their tongue means she's a hero to groomers of children.

That's about as low as you can go.