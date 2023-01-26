The Hottest New Law Firm: Insurrection, LLC

Real Patriots need really patriotic lawyers.
By Red PainterJanuary 26, 2023

Are you an insurrectionist who needs a really good lawyer? Do you feel like you can't get a fair trial with all these woke judges and libtard lawyers? WELL ERIC SWALWELL HAS THE ANSWER FOR YOU! A new law firm created under the leadership of the Great Patriot (extreme sarcasm font) of KKKevin McCarthy - Insurrection, LLC! A law firm dedicated to elevating the lies that led to January 6th.

Twitter ERUPTED:

Eric Swalwell's twitter game is so strong. McCarthy pushing him off of the House Intelligence Committee will just free up more time for this sort of social media clapback. And honestly, this gets more airtime than anything they talk about in committee.

GOOD USAGE OF YOUR TIME, Congressman. Keep up the amazing work.

