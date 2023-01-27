Mike's Blog Round-Up

The BULL Durham Edition

The Mahablog has current events.

"SO-CALLED LIBERAL MEDIA". Recent WaPo opinion hires are examined by First Draft's Cassandra.

Off the Kuff brings reproductive rights news from New Mexico, as the state sues its “abortion sanctuary cities”.

Slacktivist finds how Jesus people reacted to the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Longish bonus: Ginni Thomas raked expertly over the coals at TPM by Francis Wilkerson. Wasn't paywalled for this reporter, but he makes no guarantees.

