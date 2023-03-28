Jason Chaffetz Blasts Trump Interview: 'Absolutely Horrific'

On Fox and Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade had a panel of Trump supporters on to discuss Monday night's Trump interview with Sean Hannity.

Tammy Bruce hemmed and hawed her way through her opinion, saying Trump hasn't been as presidential as possible.

(When has he ever acted presidential?)

Jason Chaffetz, the former Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee and a long-time Fox News contributor, actually told the truth.

"I watched that, and I thought, where is Donald Trump? I voted for Donald Trump twice. I have defended him countless times," he said.



"I thought he was horrific," Chaffetz said. "I think that was the worst interview I’ve seen the president do. He was whining. He was complaining. He played the victim card."

"Time and time again. And then after that, he complained that you know, somebody had endorsed was now running against him. And I--I thought he was absolutely horrific. He’s the former president of the United States. Act like it. He didn’t in that interview."

Remember when Jason Chaffetz said he couldn't look his daughter in the eyes & vote for "Access Hollywood" Trump? Until, apparently, he could.

David Webb was up next and blew off Chaffetz's comments and instead went on a tangent away from Trump's overall very bad, no-good interview with Hannity.

Did Chaffetz receive coded signals and messages from Rupert Murdoch, allowing him to speak honestly about Trump?

I've never seen Jason or any other Fox News-paid contributor who supports the MAGA cult sink their teeth into Trump's neck as he did.

Is this a one-off, or will more blood be spilled?