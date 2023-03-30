Trump Is Throwing A MAGA Fit Over News Of Him Being 'INDICATED'

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump on Thursday for his role in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, making Trump the first former President to face criminal charges.

The one-term, twice-impeached, indicted former President is likely hurling ketchup on the walls of Mar-a-Lago while Melania locks her bedroom door for protection.

Trump took to Truth Social to lash out over his "INDICATED" by the grand jury. Yes, he is that stupid.

"These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President," It wrote. "THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE. IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!"

More of the same:

He obviously had this ready to go. pic.twitter.com/trbdGTabTd — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 30, 2023

Trump will likely face multiple charges, including regarding a payment to Karen McDougal via AMI chairman David Pecker's tactic of purchasing a story to bury it in what the tabloids describe as "catch and kill." Pecker testified in front of the grand jury twice.

Trump seems to think that left-leaning prosecutors are out to get him because of whatever is going on in his rattled and paranoid brain. The truth is that a grand jury comprised of ordinary citizens decided to indict Trump because they were presented with enough evidence to believe that crimes were committed.

I'm picturing Donald yelling down the corridors of Mar-a-Lago with his eyes spinning around like dice in his head.