NY Post Trashes Trump: It appears Trump loves his Saudi paychecks more than the 9/11 Families.
DeSantis Meets 9/11 Families Who Bashed Trump Over Saudis
By John AmatoMay 30, 2023

The New York Post used the 9/11 attacks as fodder for Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign against Donald Trump, with the Saudis at the heart of their rebuke.

Allie Griffin wrote today that "Ron DeSantis met with the families of 9/11 victims at Memorial Day barbeque Saturday as the relatives bashed his GOP competitor ex-President Donald Trump for hosting a Saudi-funded golf tournament the same weekend."

When a Republican whips out 9/11 against another Republican, that is serious.

Trump certainly loves his Saudi paychecks, and hosting a LIV golf tournament at his national golf club 30 miles away from the Pentagon infuriated 9/11 Families United so much so that they sent a letter to the former guy.

Your decision to maintain an ongoing business partnership with the Saudi government has been deeply hurtful to the 9/11 community,” wrote Terry Strada, national chair of 9/11 Families United whose husband was killed in the World Trade Center.

15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens, and the 9/11 group wants to hold the Saudi government responsible.

On the other hand, Trump just wants to cash another foreign check.

Not to mention the $2 billion Jared got as an "investment opportunity."

