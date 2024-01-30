Happy Birthday, Fiona!

It's hard to believe, but sweet, little baby Fiona just turned seven years old last week. I remember when the nation fell in love with the 29 pound premature little Hippolet like it was just yesterday. But now look at her, she is a full bodied hippo hottie, who still loves to play with her annoying baby brother, Fritz. And for an added bonus, here is a short clip of Fiona rising out of the water like some kind of fierce beast to prey on her birthday cake!

Have a watermelon for me!

Open thread below,,,,but I wouldn't advise reaching for her cake.