Happy Birthday, Fiona!

It's hard to believe that Lil Fiona turned the big 7.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 30, 2024

It's hard to believe, but sweet, little baby Fiona just turned seven years old last week. I remember when the nation fell in love with the 29 pound premature little Hippolet like it was just yesterday. But now look at her, she is a full bodied hippo hottie, who still loves to play with her annoying baby brother, Fritz. And for an added bonus, here is a short clip of Fiona rising out of the water like some kind of fierce beast to prey on her birthday cake!

Have a watermelon for me!

Open thread below,,,,but I wouldn't advise reaching for her cake.

Discussion

