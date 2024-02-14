Jonathan Turley Has Bad News On Trump's SCOTUS Appeal

Fox News judicial contributor Jonathan Turley said special counsel Jack Smith will likely prevail against Donald Trump at the Supreme Court.

During an interview on Tuesday, Fox News host Harris Faulkner asked Turley about Trump's bid to dismiss his election interference case based on presidential immunity.

"The Trump legal team is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block a recent ruling that denied him blanket immunity for alleged crimes committed as president," Faulkner explained. "And this could delay his trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election."

"Well, the court, of course, has already rejected this urgency of special counsel Smith once," Turley noted.

Turley said the court of appeals had forced Trump to take his case directly to the Supreme Court.

"I think Trump has a good argument procedurally," he remarked. "I think it is unfair that he should not be given that same opportunity."

"Where it's going to have trouble, I think, is on the immunity claim. It's very sweeping," the Fox News contributor continued. "And I expect that there are going to be justices, including some on the right, who are skeptical of those claims."

"And what does that mean ultimately for Trump?" Faulkner wondered.

Turley argued there were two aspects to the appeal.

"One is the merits, where I think that it favors Jack Smith with the Supreme Court," he explained. "The other is schedule. Smith is really sort of unyielding and trying to get this thing tried to get Trump convicted before the election."

"Once you're past the summer, you're going to be running out of runway," he added. "The Department of Justice does not like trials right before an election."