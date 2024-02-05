Texas Border Resident Never Felt Unsafe Until 'God's Army' Showed Up

Residents of a small Texas border town are feeling uneasy after a right-wing convoy showed up to protest immigration policies.

According to NBC News, the so-called "God's Army" border convoy began on Friday and was set to visit three border spots over the weekend.

On Sunday, the group of vehicles came to Eagle Pass, TX.

Residents gathered in the city and called for the convoy to leave. One woman said she felt unsafe in her town for the first time.

"I've always felt very safe here, so I would say it's a good place to raise your children," the woman explained. "Today, downtown, was the first day that I felt unsafe just walking down the street in broad daylight."

A clip of the woman's remarks was shared on X (formerly Twitter).