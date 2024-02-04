'We Were Having Fun': Trump Walks Back Plans To Be A 'Dictator'

Former President Donald Trump walked back claims that he would be a dictator on day one if re-elected.
By David EdwardsFebruary 4, 2024

During an interview on Fox News that aired on Sunday, host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump about the recent vow to be a dictator for at least one day.

"And you made a comment recently that you'd be a dictator for day one," Bartiromo said. "And you said that you would close the border and drill, drill, drill."

"Well, I think, you know, it was with Sean Hannity, and we were having fun," Trump replied. "And I said, I'm going to be a dictator because he asked me, are you really going to be a dictator? I said, absolutely. I'm going to be a dictator for one day."

"It's very simple," he added. "I'm going to close the border, and we're going to drill, baby, drill. That's all. And then, after that, I'm not going to be a dictator. Now, that was said in jest."

