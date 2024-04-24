Gateway Pundit Bankrupt

It couldn't happen to a nicer outfit.
By John AmatoApril 24, 2024

Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist Jim Hoft posted a message to his readers saying they are filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection claiming it is as a result of the progressive liberal lawfare attacks against our media outlet.

Hoft didn't say exactly who, what, or why this is happening now, but Will Sommer from the Washington Post has some information.

While he didn’t name which lawsuits he was referencing, the site is being sued for claims of defamation and infliction of emotional distress by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, two Georgia election workers who say they faced threats after the site leveled baseless accusations of ballot fraud against them.

That sounds about right. Hmmm, the saying "crime doesn't pay," now includes, 'conspiracies theories don't pay."

As an aside, Crooksandliars was put in Facebook jail for over 435 days over nothing which hampered our growth in social media. It took a lawyer's letter to get them to rescind it.

Open thread this biatch...

(Karoli adds: it couldn’t happen to a more deserving racial, sexist lying liar. And no, he won’t be able to weasel out of his upcoming defamation award to Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman. BWAHAHA)

