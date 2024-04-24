Gateway Pundit Bankrupt

Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist Jim Hoft posted a message to his readers saying they are filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection claiming it is as a result of the progressive liberal lawfare attacks against our media outlet.

Hoft didn't say exactly who, what, or why this is happening now, but Will Sommer from the Washington Post has some information.

While he didn’t name which lawsuits he was referencing, the site is being sued for claims of defamation and infliction of emotional distress by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, two Georgia election workers who say they faced threats after the site leveled baseless accusations of ballot fraud against them.

That sounds about right. Hmmm, the saying "crime doesn't pay," now includes, 'conspiracies theories don't pay."

