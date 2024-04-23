Never mind that Trump was the one responsible for holding up the aid for months in the first place. Now lickspittle Lindsey Graham wants to give him credit for it finally passing.

Sadly it looks like the evangelicals were the ones that pushed Johnson to finally put the bill up for a vote, not Trump.

Here's Graham responding to his fellow Senator JD Vance's criticism of the bill on this weekend's Fox News Sunday:

GRAHAM: So this idea, give up on Ukraine, makes the world safer, if you pull the plug on Ukraine because you don't have enough capability, there goes Taiwan. Ukrainians are fighting like tigers. This aid package has a loan component to it. This would not have passed without Donald Trump. I wanna thank the House Speaker and Hakeem Jeffries working together in a bipartisan fashion to give weapons to Ukraine, to fight a fight that matters to us, and president Trump has created a loan component to this package. It gives us leverage down the road. So this idea that we can't help Ukraine, and Israel and Taiwan at the same time, I reject that. I reject it totally.

Here are some of the appropriate responses to Graham's nonsense on Xitter:

Lindsey Graham was willing to shank the Ukrainian people because his yam-dyed daddy told him to, so watching him sit there thanking Trump for the aid getting passed is next level fucking insane.pic.twitter.com/sfFAuHCyn3 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 22, 2024

Propaganda Alert: Lindsey Graham gives Trump credit for House passage of Ukraine aid, "Ukrainians are fighting like tigers. This aid package has a loan component to it and this would not have passed without Donald Trump."



*Trump has promised to end all aid to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/hcEetO7iQP — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 21, 2024

Is this clown really giving Donald Trump the victory? — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) April 21, 2024