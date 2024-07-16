JD Vance's Chilling Prediction For Women

I am not joking when I say this--he has come out in support of the literal inspiration behind the theocratic takeover in A Handmaid's Tale
By Cliff SchecterJuly 16, 2024

So Gilead Vance is Donny's pick. Not surprising, as billionaire asshole & James Bond villain, Peter Thiel, is obsessed with living forever, and he may need government funds for the science he wants done so he can reach Count-Dracula age. So first Thiel sent his venture-capital errand boy, JD Vance, to the Senate.

The chode has the worst views I've EVER heard on women's rights. Worse than Trump, Cruz, Hawley... He's not just coming for abortion or birth control. Nope. He's coming for it all. So I re-released my video on him from a year ago, whiich exposes his horrific hatred for women. Please watch & share. Every women should see this.

After you've watched, please SUBSCRIBE to my YouTube channel, Cliff's Edge, where we produce these videos every single day. B/c this is it, my friends. As was said in a pretty popular movie, we're in the end game now. It's high time we (politically) destroy the fascists.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon