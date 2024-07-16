JD Vance's Chilling Prediction For Women

So Gilead Vance is Donny's pick. Not surprising, as billionaire asshole & James Bond villain, Peter Thiel, is obsessed with living forever, and he may need government funds for the science he wants done so he can reach Count-Dracula age. So first Thiel sent his venture-capital errand boy, JD Vance, to the Senate.

The chode has the worst views I've EVER heard on women's rights. Worse than Trump, Cruz, Hawley... He's not just coming for abortion or birth control. Nope. He's coming for it all. So I re-released my video on him from a year ago, whiich exposes his horrific hatred for women. Please watch & share. Every women should see this.

After you've watched, please SUBSCRIBE to my YouTube channel, Cliff's Edge, where we produce these videos every single day. B/c this is it, my friends. As was said in a pretty popular movie, we're in the end game now. It's high time we (politically) destroy the fascists.