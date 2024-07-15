Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Green Day performs, 21 Guns. Guns are never the answer, they are the problem. Our bloggers react to the big story of the weekend.

The Moderate Voice interviews an assassination and political violence scholar.

Diane Ravitch's Blog: Yes, this is who we are.

Riding On remembers things.

The Confluence has random thoughts. Pretty good ones, actually.

Bonus Track: The Daily Cartoonist rounds up reactions, some good, some bad, but all honest takes.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).