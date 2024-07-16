Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Cure performs, Hot Hot Hot!!!. Besides cooling down the political rhetoric, maybe we can cool down the weather?

Cassandra's Grandson presents Iced.

Lawyers, Guns & Money looks at Ron DeSantis' unique solution to climate change in the state most likely to go underwater first.

Off The Cuff reports the link between Crypto mining and climate change in Texas, America's Lab for Bad Policy.

40 Years in the Desert looks at bad corporate citizen Amazon's green washing.

Bonus Track: Bluebird of Bitterness gives us a palate cleanser.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).