Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing” -- Bubber Miley.
By driftglassJuly 25, 2024

On this day in 1933, the Dutch broadcast their first live radio concert. The musician? Duke Ellington. So today, ya lucky bastids, you get Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington performing "Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me".

Press Watch: Don’t treat Trump like he has no agency.

The Brad Blog: Former MAGA 'Cultist' on the State of the Race for 'MAGA Americans': 'BradCast' 7/23/2024.

Angry Bear: A Small Matter of Diversity and Inclusion.

Attention space nerds! Are you enjoying your Saturnian Summer?

