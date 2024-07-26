Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“No matter where you go, there you are.” -- Buckaroo Banzai.
July 26, 2024

On this day in 1986, Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer” shot to the #1 spot on the US pop chart.

The Brad Blog, featuring our very own John Amato!

From Tengrain: Cap’n Guyliner Has Some Thoughts On Voting Rights.

No More Mister Nice Blog: The Response to a Key Part of Kamala Harris's Stump Speech Will Be Very Gendered.

Attention space nerds! NASA’s Fermi Finds New Feature in Brightest Gamma-Ray Burst Yet Seen.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

