Mike’s Blog Round-Up

When the going gets weird...
By TengrainAugust 1, 2024

Above, V-Day performs, Break The Chain. Hey, have you guys hear that Republicans are weirdoes?

Speaking of weirdoes, Progressive Eruptions proves that JD Vance doesn't think through what he says.

The Mahablog assures us that TFG doesn't know how to run against VP Harris.

Today's Editions discusses turning enthusiasm for VP Kamala Harris into votes for Kamala Harris for President.

Scripting News says that the execrable NYTimes is weird.

Bonus Track: The Smithsonian presents, Nine Things You Didn't Know About The Ancient Olympic Games.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon