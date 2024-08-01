Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, V-Day performs, Break The Chain. Hey, have you guys hear that Republicans are weirdoes?

Speaking of weirdoes, Progressive Eruptions proves that JD Vance doesn't think through what he says.

The Mahablog assures us that TFG doesn't know how to run against VP Harris.

Today's Editions discusses turning enthusiasm for VP Kamala Harris into votes for Kamala Harris for President.

Scripting News says that the execrable NYTimes is weird.

Bonus Track: The Smithsonian presents, Nine Things You Didn't Know About The Ancient Olympic Games.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).