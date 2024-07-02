Mike's Blog Round-Up

By M. BouffantJuly 2, 2024

The Immunity Edition

"Lock him up!" advises Cassandra's Grandson, & he's correct! Clear & present danger to national security.

Dispatches From A Collapsing State engages in completely justified hand-wringing.

Slacktivist quotes a book of Samuel on the subject of kings.

Letters from an American examines Trump's jobs program. Can you say "Underclass"?

And a bonus from Yastreblyansky.

Non-fiction historical bonus: Today, July 2, is actually the day the Declaration of Independence was signed.

M. Bouffant assembled this w/o looking at the instructions once! Your submissions are anxiously awaited at mbru@crooksandliars.com.

