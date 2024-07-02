Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Immunity Edition
"Lock him up!" advises Cassandra's Grandson, & he's correct! Clear & present danger to national security.
Dispatches From A Collapsing State engages in completely justified hand-wringing.
Slacktivist quotes a book of Samuel on the subject of kings.
Letters from an American examines Trump's jobs program. Can you say "Underclass"?
And a bonus from Yastreblyansky.
Non-fiction historical bonus: Today, July 2, is actually the day the Declaration of Independence was signed.
