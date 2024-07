Donald Trump Jr. interviewed JD Vance on his "Triggered" podcast, and let's just say his performance was something to behold. There's a reason we call this guy the "human 8-ball" around here, and these outtakes from Ron Filipkowski of just Trump's questions, no answers, to Vance are enough to give you a headache just watching him.

Xitter users had thoughts.

Resting heart rate of 346 — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) July 25, 2024

With Great Powder



Comes Great Responsibility — Jamison Daniel (@AntiquarianMuse) July 25, 2024

When your Cocaine is on crack and Red Bull. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) July 25, 2024

And now a word from our sponsor: pic.twitter.com/QRaBJ1M08q — TayoMurph (@TayoMurph) July 25, 2024

This is what happens when cocaine interviews JD Vance — TrueWordsRSpoken (@TruWordsRSpoken) July 25, 2024

Oh, yeah. Definitely speeding on something. — 🌻🇺🇦Meidas Bijou🇺🇦🌻#Resist #VoteBlue (@Carabella1217) July 25, 2024

Does he have a laptop? — Scott Simanski (@scottsimanski) July 26, 2024