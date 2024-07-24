Trump Campaign Files To Block Harris From Joint War Chest

Why do they piss their money away on these pointless lawsuits?
By Susie MadrakJuly 24, 2024

The Trump campaign is accusing Kamala Harris of committing a “heist” and a “brazen money grab” after she inherited President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign war chest. Naturally, it's bull. Via The Independent:

Trump’s complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday accuses the president and vice president of running afoul of campaign finance laws by turning Biden’s now-ended campaign into the “Harris for President” campaign, allowing Harris to tap into more than $91 million in the campaign’s coffers.

After Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday, Biden notified the FEC that his committee was changing its name to Harris for President, with Harris as the beneficiary. But as Biden’s running mate, Harris was already sharing the campaign committee with the president, and legal analysts have doubted the arguments at the heart of Trump’s attempt to take the wind out of his rival’s sails.

The Trump campaign’s legal team is now accusing Harris of “seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended,” according to the complaint, which has been reviewed by The Independent.

WAHH! WAHH! NO FAIR! Why don't they give us all that money?

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon