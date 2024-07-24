Trump Campaign Files To Block Harris From Joint War Chest

The Trump campaign is accusing Kamala Harris of committing a “heist” and a “brazen money grab” after she inherited President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign war chest. Naturally, it's bull. Via The Independent:

Trump’s complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday accuses the president and vice president of running afoul of campaign finance laws by turning Biden’s now-ended campaign into the “Harris for President” campaign, allowing Harris to tap into more than $91 million in the campaign’s coffers.

After Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday, Biden notified the FEC that his committee was changing its name to Harris for President, with Harris as the beneficiary. But as Biden’s running mate, Harris was already sharing the campaign committee with the president, and legal analysts have doubted the arguments at the heart of Trump’s attempt to take the wind out of his rival’s sails.

The Trump campaign’s legal team is now accusing Harris of “seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended,” according to the complaint, which has been reviewed by The Independent.