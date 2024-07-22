Trump Delusions, Part Infinity: Build An Iron Dome Over US

Diminished Donald Trump claimed during his rally in Michigan on Saturday that he will build a Great Iron Dome shield over the entire country in a few years.

I kid you not. Did one of his cronies tell him about Stephen King's book Under the Dome?

In my next term, we will build a great iron dome missile defense shield over our country, a dome the likes of which has not been seen, and it will be entirely built in the USA, and much of it will be built right here in Michigan. Why shouldn't we have the same protection that other countries have built? Why shouldn't we have the same protection that Israel has and that other countries have? And Ronald Reagan wanted to do this many years ago, but honestly, we didn't have the technology, now we do.

Trump's addled brain forces his mouth to spew out words that are ridiculous and unintelligible. Fun fact: Florida is eight times the size of Israel.

Trump will promise anything to his rubes.

Maybe Trump wants to set up an iron dome around Mar-A-Lago?