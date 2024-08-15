The Moment When Eric Hovde Lost The Black Vote Forever

On Tuesday, while carpetbagger and California banker was on the way to winning the Republican primary for US Senate in Wisconsin, he went on a Wisconsin-based right wing radio squawk show to attack Kamala Harris, repeating the racist trope that Harris was only picked because of her ethnicity. Then it got really stupid:

Hovde made the comment in a podcast interview with conservative commentator Chris Salcedo that was published Tuesday. The two were discussing the backlash that some Republicans have faced for suggesting that Vice President Kamala Harris, who is Black and Indian American, was picked for her job because of her race. “This is all started with Obama,” Hovde said. “Obama ran on hope and change and bringing us together, and then he used race as a tool and a weapon. And he would find, six months before any election, some incident between the police and a, typically, a young Black man, and then they would whip it up to create anger in the Black community.” Hovde mentioned as examples Freddie Gray, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin — two Black men and one Black teenager who were fatally shot. Hovde said it was “always an incident some time in May or June because it was about six months out so they could get maximum anger generated.”

The report explains that the only murder that happened within six months of an election was Brown's, and even then Obama had urged people to remain calm:

“We should comfort each other and talk with one another in a way that heals, not in a way that wounds,” Obama said.

I supposed Hovde figured to let his confederacy flag fly since he wasn't going to win anyway, he might as well throw away the Black vote.