Members Of Trump's Inner Circle Think He Has PTSD From Shooting

Oh dear.
By Susie MadrakAugust 15, 2024

Those close to Trump are afraid he “may have legit PTSD” from the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania last month. Via the Daily Beast:

That’s according to a Vanity Fair report published Wednesday that claimed those in Trump’s inner circle have noticed that he’s become fixated on a seven-second clip that shows the moment he nearly lost his life.

“He’s been watching that seven-second clip of how close he was to getting shot right in the head—over and over and over again,” said a Republican close to the campaign, reported Vanity Fair.

It was that same Republican who suggested Trump may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition common among soldiers and others who’ve witnessed or experienced a traumatic event. Those who suffer from the condition can be easily startled, be constantly on edge, have difficulty concentrating, and are prone to “aggressive outbursts,” says the National Institute of Mental Health.

We relate to what you're going through, big fella. We feel that way every time you open your mouth.

