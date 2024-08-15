Greg Gutfeld Describes Tim Walz As 'Wayne Gacy'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld's brain cracked during an episode of The Five.

Gutfeld's brand of "punditry" has always been witless instead of witty.

Gutfeld's explanation for the sudden success of the Harris/Walz campaign as, "the Left has been brainwashed."

Greg, you are actually a weird dude.

GUTFELD: He just has a weird vibe. The key here is brainwash, right? They're like all of a sudden the Left loves things that they mocked months ago. The rural vote, since when do Democrats love the rural vote? Aren't those a bunch of hicks and pickup trucks with the red hats? Now, all of a sudden, they care.

Democrats have always cared about rural votes. Kamala Harris chose a genuine midwestern leader for her running mate. He's the real deal, so Gutfeld doesn't know how to respond.

"Greg on tilt" #1:

GUTFELD: They care about white males, the military, the second amendment, and all of a sudden the things that they usually reject, criminal justice, social justice, sanctuary cities, free health benefits, left-wing protests, all that stuff takes a backseat to folksy, rural, Midwestern white guy, and we're all supposed to go, oh yeah, he's great, just like Joe Biden was going to be the voice of moderation when you guys put that jackass in front of us.

I have no idea what he's rambling about. Take as many MAGA hit words and toss them around, then do the hokey pokey.

Gov. Tim Walz is what he is. He has the history to prove it. And he's not a paid phony like Gutfeld is.

Now comes the torrent of smears.

"Greg on tilt" #2:

GUTFELD: Look, the middle of the road here is the road to ruin, and we know that. We don't have to listen to him for two minutes. All we have to do is look at his history. All you have to look at is 2020, what he did in Minneapolis, how he viewed the riots, how he said it was exciting, how he said it was a moment of optimism, how his wife said she liked the smell of burning tires. What the hell does that mean? So sorry, you know what, just because he's an old, bald white guy, that doesn't offer any comfort to me.

Using short edited video clips with no context is all the proof Gutfeld needs for the smear. Walz is not a white conservative wannabe trying to impress Fox News jackoffs. You aren't his demographic.

"Greg on tilt" #3:

GUTFELD: And Wayne Gacy, he, you know, pick him as a babysitter because he doesn't look like a hippie. That's the logic you're using. That's the logic.

WTF? Wayne Gacy?

A serial murderer who dressed up like a clown? The only clown I see here is you, Gutfeld.

Fox News, the MAGA cult, and other right-wing outlets are clueless about what to do about the rise of the Harris/Walz ticket.

Greg Gutfeld on tilt is such a wonderful treat to behold.