Fox News Lets Vance Dodge On Project 2025's Plans For America

Fox's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum asked JD Vance about Project 2025's plans to gut Social Security, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act and to ban abortion nationwide, and were served up a big heaping helping of revisionist history as a response.

"Senator, there was one point where Governor Walz said that you all have a playbook, and he depicted what you and your ticket, the former president and you, are going to do. And he got specific." After playing a clip of Walz going after them, Baier continued "Okay, so will you jack up the costs on the middle class? Will you do all of the rest of the things there?"

"No, Brett, of course not. The amnesia required to utter those words from Tim Waltz, when Donald Trump was president, prices for the middle class were the lowest they had been, wages were rising, the border was secure," Vance responded, ignoring the fact that his tax cuts failed to deliver on Trump's promises, and primarily benefited the rich.

After more revisionist history by Vance about how great things supposedly were under Trump, and ignoring that he tanked the economy with his botched response to the pandemic, Baier followed up on his original question. "Okay, but the other two things, will you ban the Affordable Care Act?"

Which Vance responded to by lying and pretending that's not exactly what their plans are for America's health care system.

"No, in fact, Brett, as you know, when Donald Trump was president, he fought to deliver higher quality, lower cost health care plans to the American people," Vance replied. "A lot of Americans can't afford health insurance right now because it's one of many things that's gone through the roof."

"They can't get access to the doctors they need. They can't get access to the prescription drugs that they need. And Donald Trump has actually fought for affordable health care for the entire American citizenry."

Sorry JD, but we all know what actually happened during Trump's presidency, which is that he constantly promised he was going to replace the ACA, and then failed to deliver, thankfully, because Trumpcare would have been a nightmare.

Vance was never asked to follow up on his lies about Social Security and Medicare, or their plans to ban abortion nationwide, an instead lob insults at Harris and Vance and accuse them of lying about Trump's record.

Vance was asked about debating Walz and said he looked forward to it. I hope there is some fact-checking involved, or it's just going to be more of the Gish gallop we witnessed here.