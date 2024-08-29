Harris-Walz South Georgia Bus Tour Is Historic. Here's Why

The last time Democrats campaigned in South Georgia was with Bill Clinton and Al Gore. (As you might remember, they won the election.) So it's historic to see Kamala Harris and Tim Walz going where few Democrats have gone before.

The Harris/Walz camp has some really smart advisers. Living in Georgia, I know the South Georgia demographic, lots of small towns with low/middle class voters who will help carry the state.

Smart move! — Dan C. Dildy, (@DanDildy) August 28, 2024

The Kamala Harris-Tim Walz tour of South Georgia today is a first for a Democrat a while, but not the first-ever. We’ve got a flashback to Bill Clinton’s “Bubba for Bill” bus tour of S. Georgia in 1992, which helped him win Ga by 0.5%. —> #gapol https://t.co/CDfGi4eSua pic.twitter.com/H1mlx7WnQv — Patricia Murphy (@MurphyAJC) August 28, 2024

Remember: there are plenty of voters for Harris-Walz in non-blue areas. I love love love that @KamalaHarris & @Tim_Walz are doing a bus tour across south Georgia. Plenty of votes to be gained in the space between Columbus & Savannah! https://t.co/dcMVjKHs5w — tom is ridin’ with kamala & coach. 🥥🌴 blm. (@tomabernathy) August 28, 2024

Fox News: “Harris has a two-point lead in our latest poll…if that lead holds, she wins Georgia, she wins the presidency of the United States"pic.twitter.com/qDJagsUq55 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 29, 2024

Is she going to win Georgia? It's not so improbable. Touring the small towns of South Georgia could put her within reach. NPR: