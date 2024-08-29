Harris-Walz South Georgia Bus Tour Is Historic. Here's Why

The last time Democrats campaigned in South Georgia was with Bill Clinton and Al Gore. (As you might remember, they won the election.) So it's historic to see Kamala Harris and Tim Walz going where few Democrats have gone before.
Is she going to win Georgia? It's not so improbable. Touring the small towns of South Georgia could put her within reach. NPR:
“This area is a priority for the campaign: we have nearly 50 full-time staff across 7 offices in South Georgia,” said Porsha White, the Georgia state director for the Harris campaign, ahead of the trip. “This will be the first time a general election presidential candidate will have campaigned in Savannah since the 1990s.”
Savannah — like most major cities — votes strongly Democratic. But it is swimming in a sea of red — and that’s where Harris and Walz are campaigning.
“The whole point is to overperform,” said Emory University political scientist Andra Gillespie. “And so you want to overperform not just among your base, but you also want to overperform in places where you have historically been weak.”