Illegal Border Crossings Plunged Over Past Five Months

Thanks to new Biden executive orders.
By Susie MadrakAugust 16, 2024

Well, look at this. Republican fury should be incoming any minute over this good news. Via USAToday:

Along the U.S.-Mexico border, migrant apprehensions plunged by more than two-thirds in July from a year ago, to the lowest level of the Biden era, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics provided to USA TODAY.

Migrant crossings have declined every month for the past five months. The results mark a rare victory on one of the Biden administration's toughest political battlefronts, as Vice President Kamala Harris prepares for next week’s Democratic National Convention. CBP is expected to publicly release the new border data Friday.

"The numbers have indeed decreased and have decreased significantly," Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas told USA TODAY. "The reason for it is not singular. It is a number of different measures that we and others have taken."

Mayorkas credited the creation of new, lawful pathways for migrants to enter the United States in an orderly way; consequences for crossing illegally; tougher restrictions on asylum; and hard-won diplomacy with Mexico, Guatemala, Panama and Colombia as those countries boost their own border enforcement and humanitarian relief programs.

Oh dear. What will Republicans talk about without the border?

