MAGA Baby Jonathan Turley Upset By Walz's Vance Couch Joke

Trump apologists are always looking for something to complain about, but I didn't see this one coming.
The first idiot of Xitter after the Harris-Walz rally was none other than Jonathan " I threw my reputation in the garbage" Turley. He has yet to find a Trump crime indictable.
Everyone knows JD Vance didn't fuck a couch, it's just funny. It's not a conspiracy theory. An example is when Trump claims he won the 2020 election, but was cheated by invisible forces when he lost badly.
And it's perfect for a campaign rally. Hey Jonathan, why do you roll around in the mud with liars, conspiracy theorists and outright scumbags? Is it for money?
Remember when you defended the indefensible?
Mediaite's Isaac Schorr also gets a gold star for stupidity with his article: Tim Walz Shouldn’t Get a Pass for Pushing the Weird JD Vance-Couch Sex Conspiracy Theory
Every hear of a joke? Trump and his MAGA cult call Democrats - baby killers - child groomers - pedophiles - America haters - Socialist Marist communists, and they're aren't joking.
I didn't hear you guys whine about any of that. What do you make of Trump's shark stories?
A joke about JD Vance fucking a couch is awesome.