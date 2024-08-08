MAGA Baby Jonathan Turley Upset By Walz's Vance Couch Joke

Trump apologists are always looking for something to complain about, but I didn't see this one coming.

The first idiot of Xitter after the Harris-Walz rally was none other than Jonathan " I threw my reputation in the garbage" Turley. He has yet to find a Trump crime indictable.

...The couch story has been debunked repeatedly. The person who made up the story admitted that “In terms of media literacy, and those kinds of things, I guess I was already in the mud rolling around." That is not exactly a good fact source for your VP acceptance speech. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 6, 2024

...Other leading Democrats are repeating the false story long after it was debunked. https://t.co/Peb14RRz4g We are not even in the post-convention period and our leading candidates are already "in the mud rolling around" with trolls. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 6, 2024

Everyone knows JD Vance didn't fuck a couch, it's just funny. It's not a conspiracy theory. An example is when Trump claims he won the 2020 election, but was cheated by invisible forces when he lost badly.

And it's perfect for a campaign rally. Hey Jonathan, why do you roll around in the mud with liars, conspiracy theorists and outright scumbags? Is it for money?

Remember when you defended the indefensible?

Trump's message of "May They Rot in Hell...Merry Christmas" is to holiday greetings what Die Hard is to Christmas movies: a matter of considerable interpretation for those of us stuck in the Peace-on-Earth or even just Ho-Ho-Ho mindset. https://t.co/D6a1LXdpgY — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 26, 2023

Mediaite's Isaac Schorr also gets a gold star for stupidity with his article: Tim Walz Shouldn’t Get a Pass for Pushing the Weird JD Vance-Couch Sex Conspiracy Theory

Every hear of a joke? Trump and his MAGA cult call Democrats - baby killers - child groomers - pedophiles - America haters - Socialist Marist communists, and they're aren't joking.

I didn't hear you guys whine about any of that. What do you make of Trump's shark stories?

A joke about JD Vance fucking a couch is awesome.