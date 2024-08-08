The Felon Sure Did Love Him Some Tim Walz While In Office

He can't deny this. Foiled AGAIN!
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardAugust 8, 2024

Wingers aren't sure what to do about Kamala Harris's new pick of a running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, who has an impressive and lengthy resume. Walz is so good that when Trump was in office, he appointed the Democrat to be a member of the Council of Governors for a two-year term. And let's not forget that Trump donated to Kamala twice.

Team Trump can't paint Walz as some Molotov-throwing anarchist, but at least they tried. Give them a participation trophy, please.

And Xitter users love it.

That was Trump, then. And now, he claims that the man he appointed to be a member of the Council of Governors "will unleash hell on Earth!" And then there's this: "Tim Walz is a dangerous left-wing extremist," Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for Trump's campaign, posted.

I'm starting to see a pattern here. And, sorry, Trump, there are no takey backsies.

