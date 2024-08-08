The Felon Sure Did Love Him Some Tim Walz While In Office

Wingers aren't sure what to do about Kamala Harris's new pick of a running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, who has an impressive and lengthy resume. Walz is so good that when Trump was in office, he appointed the Democrat to be a member of the Council of Governors for a two-year term. And let's not forget that Trump donated to Kamala twice.

Team Trump can't paint Walz as some Molotov-throwing anarchist, but at least they tried. Give them a participation trophy, please.

And Xitter users love it.

Oh hey @JDVance here’s some more losing for you #HarrisWalz2024 https://t.co/7KqhysZrIp — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Kamala Voter 🪷 (@taradublinrocks) August 7, 2024

Trump thinks Walz is such a bad guy that he *checks notes* appointed him to his national Council of Governors. 👌 https://t.co/aWvJd3rqrV — Briana🟦🟧 (@NorCalBri) August 7, 2024

So Trump donated to Kamala and then appointed Tim Walz. Apparently Trump supports a lot of “liberals” 🤣 https://t.co/xDEgO8CUpp — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) August 7, 2024

That was Trump, then. And now, he claims that the man he appointed to be a member of the Council of Governors "will unleash hell on Earth!" And then there's this: "Tim Walz is a dangerous left-wing extremist," Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for Trump's campaign, posted.

I'm starting to see a pattern here. And, sorry, Trump, there are no takey backsies.