Felon45 Speaks Gibberish When Asked How To Solve High Rent Prices

A South Dakota Trump supporter asked Donald Trump a reasonable question during a Fox News segment about the cost of rent and mortgages as he is a struggling parent with eight children. Trump answered the man's question, which was very specific, with gibberish.

"What are you going to do about bringing down the rent and things like that in the economy?" the man asked. "Because out of eight children that I'm a father and a stepfather to, five of them are struggling, and I'm giving them part of my income on a regular basis."

"How are you going to make the economy, not just the, you know, the food and electricity, but bring down the rent prices, the housing prices, so that these kids can survive, and without their parents' help?" he added.

Stupid just flowed out of Donald's mouth.

"We are going to drill baby drill," the felon said. "We're going to bring down the cost of energy. Energy is what caused the worst inflation, I think, in the history of our country."

"Food prices are up 50%, sometimes more," he continued. "You look at bacon. Bacon is quadrupled. You can't order bacon. You can't order anything."

"We're living horribly," he said. "We have the worst inflation we've probably ever had in our country. And it started because of energy."

"We're going to drill baby drill," he continued. "And then we're going to have China and all of these countries that were treating us good when I was there toward that. I mean, it took me a long time to get them to behave properly. All of these countries are going to again stop like four years ago."

"You were in great shape. You had low energy costs," Trump said. "You had low food costs. Everything was good. You could buy a house."

"You had low interest rates, 2% interest rates," he said. "You had gasoline at a dollar eighty-seven. Now it's five dollars. And by the way, going up and going up very substantially. But you had gasoline at a dollar eighty-seven a gallon."

"Nobody talks about that anymore," he added. "Nobody even can believe it's going to happen. It's going to happen again. We've got to get the energy prices down, and everything else is going to be tumbling down with it."

Sounds like the trickle-down effect to me. Why has no one thought of that before? Oil production in this country is at a record high. Inflation is at 3%, which is considered a normal inflation rate of 2 to 3%. Corporate gouging certainly is driving costs up. Everything Trump just said isn't true. It was a good question, though. It's a shame it remained unanswered.