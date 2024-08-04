Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Oingo Boingo performs, Weird Science. The weird Republicans outdid themselves this week.

Disaffected and it Feels So Good looks into ANOTHER weird Republican fetish.

Max's Dad loves the Olympics, but dislikes the weirdos who are ruining them.

Jabberwocking presents the stupidest man in the world, again. Not who you think!

Annie Asks You is a fan of diplomacy.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap summarizes the week with Weird (Culture) War Tales.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).