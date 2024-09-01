Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1785 Wolfgang Mozart published his 6th string quartet, opus 10, in Vienna.

Rewire News Group: Abortion Bans Are Creating OB-GYN Residency Deserts Across the Country.

Down With Tyranny: Would The Freedom Caucus Force A Government Shutdown Right Before The Election? They Would If They Could.

Joe. My. God.: Trump Claims Schools Perform Gender Surgery: “Your Kid Goes To School, Comes Home With An Operation”.

Attention dinosaur nerds! Matching dinosaur prints were found an ocean apart in Africa and South America.

