Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“I will do what I can in the interests of humanity.” -- Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile
On this day in 1785 Wolfgang Mozart published his 6th string quartet, opus 10, in Vienna.

Rewire News Group: Abortion Bans Are Creating OB-GYN Residency Deserts Across the Country.

Down With Tyranny: Would The Freedom Caucus Force A Government Shutdown Right Before The Election? They Would If They Could.

Joe. My. God.: Trump Claims Schools Perform Gender Surgery: “Your Kid Goes To School, Comes Home With An Operation”.

Attention dinosaur nerds! Matching dinosaur prints were found an ocean apart in Africa and South America.

