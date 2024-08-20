Sad Newsmax Hosts: 'It's Not Presidential' When Kamala Smiles

It is refreshing to have a candidate who brings joy, love for this country, and enthusiasm to the voters. Kamala Harris's running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, adds energy to the ticket. But sad Newsmax hosts Mercedes Schlapp and Greg Kelly watched the Democratic National Convention and concluded that Harris smiles too much.

Specifically, Schlapp bizarrely took issue with Harris's "love of country," Media Matters reports.

"Do you think, Mercedes, she realizes -- man, she acts like she just won a billion dollars," Kelly said. "In some ways, she did."

"It is," Schlapp said. "It's like The Price is Right. I mean, just like, you know, winning the car or something like that. It's kind of insane."

Fact check: What in the fuck is wrong with you, lady?

"It's not presidential, right?" Kelly asked. "Fair enough. I mean, it's totally out of sync. I understand people are happy, but..."

"There is this hyper-emotional behavior that comes out of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," Schlapp said. "It's like they're always beyond giddy, and everything is just fine. And what you realize is that, yes, you can be the happy warrior. Yes, you can, you know, crack some jokes."

"But things are tough in America right now. Family — American families are hurting, OK? It is chaos," Schlapp added. "There is growing — expanding wars. And yet you've got Kamala Harris calling for this — what is it? Love of country, this optimism, which I just don't think is necessarily going to sell."

So, is the love of country and optimism bad now? OK, Newsmax kids, we can see you're missing Stinky Von Shitzenpants's rhetoric of America being a failing nation, calling for mass deportations, and making promises he never plans to keep while telling women they aren't concerned about bodily autonomy.

Their main criticism of Kamala at the DNC was that she smiles and brings joy, hope, and love of country to Americans. How awful!