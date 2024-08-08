UAW's Shawn Fain Throws Felon Trump Under The Union Made Bus

UAW President Shawn Fain knows how to represent his union members and knows who will and who won't help the American workers. He proved this at a Harris/Walz rally, when he threw Felon Trump under a union-made bus:

That's right. You know, every time Donald Trump gets a chance, he trashes our union, and he trashes the working class. He comes to Michigan. He talks about he's going to bring back the auto industry. Let me tell you something. Donald Trump doesn't know shit about the auto industry.

Fain also called Trump a scab and a lap dog for the billionaire class. Fain didn't hold back on the Furniture Fornicator either, calling him a vulture.

On the other hand, he stated that Harris is strong, intelligent and "a badass woman."

He really lauded Walz though, saying he not only talked the talk but walked the walk:

Fain applauded her selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, calling him a "working class guy." "Best of all, he's a proud union member," said Fain. "And he always puts the working class first."

One thing for sure, the Teamsters' scabby rat Sean O'Brien could definitely use some lessons from Fain on how to be a good labor leader and union member.