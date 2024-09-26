Biden Makes Us Laugh, Cry On The View

Biden says he's 'at peace' with race exit in appearance on 'The View'.
By Walter EinenkelSeptember 26, 2024

President Joe Biden sat down with the women of The View on Wednesday for a tie-free interview. 

“I am at peace with my decision,” Biden said when asked how he felt about exiting the presidential race in late July. “Look, when I ran for this last term, I said that I was going—I saw myself as a transition president. Transitioning to a new generation of leadership.” 

“Now, I know I only look 40, but I’m 180 years old,” Biden joked. 

“We were having so much success in getting things done that people thought we couldn't get done, I found myself having used more time than I would have ordinarily to, you know, pass that torch,” he added.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon