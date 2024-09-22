Kamala Challenges Trump To A 2nd Debate, He Declines

Chicken Trump is too scared to debate Kamala after her knockout performance.
Kamala Challenges Trump To A 2nd Debate, He Declines
By Red PainterSeptember 22, 2024

Kamala Harris mopped the floor with Donald Trump during their first debate a few weeks ago, so of course she is ready for Round 2. In fact, she has accepted an invitation from CNN to debate on October 23rd in Atlanta, just 2 weeks before the election. Her team put out a statement:

“Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate.”

But, Chicken Donald has declared that is it “too late” to have another presidential debate because Americans have already begun voting in many states, saying:

“The problem with another debate is that it’s just too late, voting has already started.

Sounds like an excuse from a very scared, confused old man.

Twitter had thoughts:

Reminder that Trump literally *imagined* that there was an audience at the first debate. Reminder: It was just Trump, Kamala and 2 moderators in the room (plus the ABC producers and camera people). NO AUDIENCE.

Oh this is good:

Honestly, there is no upside to Trump putting his complete insanity on full display just 2 weeks before election day. He is a raving lunatic, ranting about fictional serial killers and doing double jerk off dances on stage to weird music. Kamala Harris should just go to CNN and debate an empty podium or do a town hall. Better serve her to not have to share the same oxygen with a future inmate and/or mental patient from a dementia ward.

BOK BOK BOK.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon