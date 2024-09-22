Kamala Challenges Trump To A 2nd Debate, He Declines

Kamala Harris mopped the floor with Donald Trump during their first debate a few weeks ago, so of course she is ready for Round 2. In fact, she has accepted an invitation from CNN to debate on October 23rd in Atlanta, just 2 weeks before the election. Her team put out a statement:

“Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate.”

But, Chicken Donald has declared that is it “too late” to have another presidential debate because Americans have already begun voting in many states, saying:

“The problem with another debate is that it’s just too late, voting has already started.

Sounds like an excuse from a very scared, confused old man.

Twitter had thoughts:

Trump won’t debate Kamala Harris again. She mopped the floor with him last time, and he knows it. pic.twitter.com/t22BzzPBnI — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 21, 2024

Breaking news: Trump declines CNN debate.



KAMALA HARRIS DO IT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Y62FFjRe4n — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) September 21, 2024

Trump dodges (another) debate pic.twitter.com/KClNqqYZ4e — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) September 21, 2024

Reminder that Trump literally *imagined* that there was an audience at the first debate. Reminder: It was just Trump, Kamala and 2 moderators in the room (plus the ABC producers and camera people). NO AUDIENCE.

This isn’t good.



Trump said the audience at the debate went ‘absolutely crazy’ for him.



There was no audience at the debate. https://t.co/GfIoFhIXDC — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) September 19, 2024

Oh this is good:

HAHAHA! The Kamala Harris campaign just released this video trolling Trump for REFUSING to debate Kamala Harris again. This is so good. Share this everywhere! pic.twitter.com/vxefvNT5mH — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 21, 2024

Honestly, there is no upside to Trump putting his complete insanity on full display just 2 weeks before election day. He is a raving lunatic, ranting about fictional serial killers and doing double jerk off dances on stage to weird music. Kamala Harris should just go to CNN and debate an empty podium or do a town hall. Better serve her to not have to share the same oxygen with a future inmate and/or mental patient from a dementia ward.

BOK BOK BOK.